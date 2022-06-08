Pedro De La Rosa, 95 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, May 31st at Modesto Post-Acute Center in Modesto.
Mr. De La Rosa was born in Tamaulipas, Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 55 years. He was a farm laborer for many years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening and loved animals especially dogs, cats, pigeons, chickens and horses.
Mr. De La Rosa is survived by his sons, Fernando De La Rosa of Crows Landing, Felipe De La Rosa of Patterson and Jose Pedro De La Rosa of Turlock; daughter, Grace Dixon of Modesto; brother, Agustine De La Rosa of Patterson and six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emelina De La Rosa; six brothers and two sisters.
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Thursday, June 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, June 17th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
