Pete, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Born on November 21, 1967 in Patterson, CA to Jose & Consuelo Muñoz. Raised in Westley, CA.
Pete was known for his love of music, Chicano Culture, and country. He was the first in his family to join the U.S Armed Forces and serve as a United States Marine.
Pete was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, & cousin. He is survived by his daughter Adrianna “Jazmine”, son Andrew, and
granddaughter Sloane Muñoz. The youngest of his siblings, Pete leaves behind: Maciel, Jose “Pepe”, Consuelo “Connie”, Rosario, and Juan Muñoz.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, a private memorial mass will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson on Friday, May 7, 2021 @ 2pm. A Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at Mt. View Recreation Center, 9737 Crows Landing Road, CA 95313. 1pm - 6pm. All are welcome to join.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.