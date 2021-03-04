Pedro Quiroba IV: October 31, 1990 – February 24, 2021

Pedro (Pete) Quiroba IV, 30 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, February 24th in Stanislaus County.
Mr. Quiroba was born in Modesto and was a resident of Patterson for most of his life. He worked in logistics management. Pete enjoyed time with his friends, especially rediscovering his love of golf. Pete also loved animals. He was a true and helpful friend to many and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Mr. Quiroba is survived by his father, Pedro Quiroba III; mother, Angelique Adams-Altamirano; step-father, Joe Altamirano; brother, RJ Quiroba, sister, Cameron Altamirano; grandmother, Janie Quiroba; aunts, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sandy and John Balderrama and grandfather, Pedro Quiroba II (who gave him his nickname “Chubs”).
A Visitation will be held from 8:30 am to 10:00 am followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 am, Friday, March 12th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Private Inurnment.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.