Pedro Uvaldo Loreto, 73, of Modesto, California passed away on January 18, 2021 after a difficult battle with Covid-19.
Pedro was born on May 16, 1947 to Pedro and Eva Loreto from Matamoros, Nuevo Leon. Pedro was born in Matamoros, Nuevo Leon but lived in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon since the age of 18. Pedro moved with his family from Texas to California in 1972, where he landed a job with Stanislaus County Housing Authority as a maintenance supervisor and retired after 35 years.
Pedro is survived by his wife of 49 years Bertha Gonzalez Loreto, two sons Elias Loreto (Denise) and Ricardo Loreto (Yvette), and three grandchildren, Cristian, Ricardo and Alyssa, 3 step grandchildren, two great step grandchildren, three sisters, Ana Villareal (Javier), Eva Loreto, and Hilda L. Lopez (Miguel) and five brothers Elias, Ricardo (Margarita), Ruben (Lucina), Rodolfo (Josefina) and Juan all from Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.
Pedro was determined to provide for his family and give them the life they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world.
Pedro was a wood craftsman and handyman. He loved to build and work with wood; he knew how to fix most things around the house. He was often found working in his backyard during his spare time. Pedro’s passion was the love of dancing and singing.
Anyone who knew Pedro knew he was the most loving, caring, giving and kind hearted husband, father, brother, grandfather, brother-in-law and uncle. Pedro is preceded by death by his mother, Eva, his father Pedro, his son Elias, his brothers Elias and Juan.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, February 3rd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, February 4th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.