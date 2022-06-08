Phil Cearley, AKA “Pops, Dad, Grampa, GGPa” passed away May 9, 2022, in Corpus Christi, TX, at the age of 80. Phil was born in Modesto, CA and grew up in Patterson, CA.
Phil is survived by his wife Deeda; son Phil Jr. (Heidi); stepdaughters Wendy Piker (Greg) and Tammy Navarrete (Luis); grandchildren Hunter, Hadley, Hutton, and Harper Cearley, Michael King (Tasha), Scott and Leslee Piker, and Terry Zellars; great grandchildren Chase, Baylee, and Wyatt Hall. He is preceded in death by his parents, Odell and Mildred Cearley, and sister Catherine Gibb.
Celebration of life to be held this summer at a location in the central valley of CA - details to be announced at a later date. Please consider a donation to Phil's favorite charity here: https://t2t.org/donate/ Phil's full obituary can be found here : https://www.afcremations.com/obituary/Phillip-Cearley
