Most Popular
Articles
- Jonathan Garcia-Ramirez: October 31, 2002 – January 30, 2023
- PHS Students win medals at Academic Decathlon
- Julie Ann Davis: April 6,1969 - January 18,2023
- Police Log January 30 to February 5
- WSFPD recruits get familiar with their gear
- Local resident wins 5-minute Save Mart shopping spree
- Body of missing woman identified
- Carlos Rivera Chavez: July 1, 1952 - January 21, 2023
- Senator Alvarado-Gil declares all forms of rape are a violent felony
- Frank Alberta: January 13, 1943 - January 30, 2023
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.