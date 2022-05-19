Two weeks ago, there was a video circulating online of the Cinco de Mayo Celebration at Patterson High School. Students were seen dancing around Banda Rio Seco as they beat their percussion instruments around loud, joyous brass which is synonymous to the popular Sinaloa-style sounds of celebration.
For two-lunch periods at Patterson High, students of all backgrounds were drenched in sweat and smiles as they danced singularly to the Banda on Cinco de Mayo. A mob of glee.
The video struck a chord with the community, garnering likes, shares and comments that expressed Tiger and Cinco de Mayo Pride.
But one comment in particular opened a historic portal to Patterson’s past to a time where Cinco de Mayo wasn’t celebrated in Patterson schools.
Patterson High School Class of 1975 graduate, Adrian Perez, commented on the video writing, “This is incredible. In 1971 I led a student walk-out so we could be allowed to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.”
A few DM’s (direct messages) and a phone call later, Adrian Perez was on the line with the Irrigator to talk about the time.
“I was a freshman in high school in 1971,” said Perez. “We were all part of the Mexican American Student Association. Back then we had talked about doing a Cinco de Mayo celebration but the principal at the time, Mr. Marsh, disagreed with us. So, we disagreed with the fact that he disagreed with us.”
Perez said that he, his older brother Jose and their friend Arturo Lomeli, were trying to figure out a way to bring the celebration to PHS when Perez finally stepped in.
“I said ‘look guys, we’ve been talking about [trying to bring Cinco de Mayo to our school] but we’re not doing anything.’ I told them, let’s do it, let’s call it, let’s go. And so, a number of the students who were around us heard what we said so we all walked out, and we walked to the front of the school and the word spread real fast amongst the students and all of a sudden we had all of the students there in front of the school.”
Perez said that one of the teachers, Mr. Barba, who taught Ornamental Horticulture at the time, came out with a giant bullhorn letting students know that they should get back to class.
“We all screamed no,” said Perez. “Then the police showed up, there were police in front of the school. We had a number of teachers out there in front and then Mr. Barba said that if we all aren’t going back to class then to at least sit down so we all sat down on the front lawn and then the Principal, Mr. Marsh came out letting us know that we were all going to be in trouble if we stayed out. We didn’t care, because we felt that we needed to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.”
Sometime between the police showing up and Principal Marsh warning the students of disciplinary actions, the superintendent was notified.
“Somebody called the assistant superintendent, Mr. Davies, and so Mr. Davies came out and tried to talk us into going back to class [and when we refused], the superintendent, Dr. Maxwell came out. Dr. Maxwell got there and said, ‘Ok, I’ll talk to your leaders’ so myself, my brother Jose and Arturo Lomeli we all said, “Ok, we’ll go meet with you.’ So, we met with Dr. Maxwell, and we told him our concerns and why we wanted and felt that this should be something that would be good for the school, and he agreed. So, he went ahead and approved it and that year we had our first Cinco de Mayo.”
While the first Cinco de Mayo celebration didn’t look like the most recent one at PHS, the fact that Perez and his MASA counterparts were able to secure the recognition was more than enough at the time.
“We had basic things like we brought Folklorico dancers, and the cafeteria served Spanish rice and I want to say tacos but overall, it was a success. We didn’t have full student participation or involvement [but it was the start].”
Perez was one of many locals to see the video of the recent celebration.
“When I saw the video of all the kids dancing to the Banda, I thought ‘Man! This thing has really come a long way from that very initial time period’. It was interesting and exciting all at the same time.”
It’s important to note that the road to having Cinco de Mayo recognized by the school wasn’t an easy one. There were students against it.
“Some of the kids who didn’t agree with us took some of the tacos that were served and emptied them onto the ground and threw tortillas around like frisbees. They made a mess everywhere,” said Perez. “We endured racial slurs and taunting. I told some of my high school friends who were non-Mexican, I told them ‘look, we support all of the events you guys have’ we have the western week and we had the milk drinking contests and the cow chip tossing contest, we supported all that stuff, we didn’t have a problem with it and some of us were really disappointed that our fellow students would do that but racism is what it is and you can’t change people overnight, it takes a while.”
Perez has always sought change, and the Cinco de Mayo walk-out wasn’t his first rodeo.
“I was in eighth grade when I got involved with my first student walk-out to allow boys to be able to wear long hair and girls to be able to wear blue jeans,” said Perez. “It was a change in the social fabric of America that was happening and so we were asking for more stuff and even towards graduation we went out one more time because the school cafeteria did not allow us to have soft drinks, hamburgers and other foods other than whatever they prepared for us. So, we went out there and said ‘no.’ We would like to be able to have this food since you guys closed the campus, give us a variety of food, and we got it.”
To this day, Adrian Perez has continued to bring about change by working in politics. Although he’s already been retired once before, Perez currently works as a government and marketing consultant in Sacramento.
“I enjoy myself doing this stuff. I’m actively involved in Sacramento politics. I can tell you right now we are working diligently to make major changes in city ordinances…I’ve helped numerous candidates run for office. I’ve helped [organize] fundraisers and manage campaigns. It’s been a fun ride. I have to admit that.”
After petitioning to the school board back in 1974, Perez was able to graduate early during his senior year and while all of his classmates were still in high school, Perez was majoring in political science at CSU Stanislaus with a minor in history. He was able to come back to graduate with his class in 1975 and moved to Sacramento to get involved in the political scene shortly after.
