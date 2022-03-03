Ten schools from around Patterson gathered for the 3rd annual “Rust Buster” track and field event on Feb. 15. The athletes came together for a pre-season warm-up to prepare for the coming competitions.
The sports represented included various races such as the 400-meter dash and long jump, as well as pole vaulting, shot-put, and discus. Despite some technical difficulties, the event continued from mid-afternoon into the evening, lit by encompassing floodlights.
Each year’s Rust Buster is also the senior project of a Patterson High School senior, and this year that charge fell to Lorenzo Williams, who has participated in track and field throughout his high school career. “I’ve had so much fun throughout my history of track and field running at different meets,” he said, “and now I finally have the chance to actually organize one.”
Williams attested to the influence track and field head coach Glenn Ecalne had in helping him organize the event. “My coach, Coach Ecalne, he helped me out with a lot of stuff, guiding, telling me what to do and how to do it.”
While the Rust Buster is primarily organized by a PHS senior, Thompson Chevrolet has been its main sponsor since its inception. Their sponsorship covers the costs of the DJ, snacks, and referees. This year, some of the give-aways funded by Thompson included AirPods, a speaker, an iWatch, and candy for younger kids. Not only does the dealership cover the related funding, they mentor the senior in organizing and marketing the event.
Head coach Ecalne commented on the role of Thompson Chevrolet in the forming of the first Rust Buster. “[Thompson Chevrolet has] been with us since day one. When we first started out and there were only four schools here, they were the ones that backed us financially and mentored our students.”
Of his motivation behind leading the company to help out, general manager Jimmy Ortiz said he wants to do something that will leave a long-lasting effect on the community.
“The track program, sometimes it doesn’t get as much notoriety as maybe our football program or our basketball program,” he said. “This is the only event they really have.”
Another goal of the event, he explained, is to support the track and field team. All money raised goes back to the team to pay for supplies.
Regarding the future of the event, Ortiz hopes that it will gain momentum to the point that Thompson Chevrolet doesn’t even have to sponsor it. He’s optimistic that enough support will build up that it can be self-sustainable.
Loren Martinez is an employee at Thompson Chevrolet and has also participated in every Rust Buster in one way or another. When he was in high school he did the 800- and 1600-meter dashes. He began to learn pole vaulting, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic was unable to continue before graduation.
This year, with the event coming off an involuntary hiatus due to the pandemic, Martinez is an organizer instead of a runner. “It’s a lot different,” he said. “It’s kind of nice not having to run, but being able to help and volunteer.”
He recalled his reaction when attending the first Rust Buster. “I thought it was really cool and unique to be able to have an invitational right here at our own stadium.”
Crystal Villalovos, another Thompson Chevrolet employee, had this to say about her participation in the organization: “I went to Patterson High School and participated in a lot of these events. To be able to grow up in this town and then work in this town as well and be back at my own high school, it’s great. I love it.”
“For the people, for the kids, for the school.” That’s what Jimmy Ortiz described as the motivation for the Rust Buster. And with all the community help from Thompson Chevrolet and other local businesses, it well fulfills those categories.
