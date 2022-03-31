From welding to woodwork and even competitions, the Advanced Agricultural Mechanics class at PHS continues to thrive. This time, the class has made a bridge for the Creekside Garden.
“We were contacted by Nichole Pruett who runs the Creekside Garden,” said Agricultural Mechanics Teacher, Michael Costa. “We’ve built some stuff for the garden in the past and this year they wanted a bridge.”
Costa said that the class went over some plans for different bridges before finally settling on the one that they made.
“It ended up being a 4ft by 12ft fully functional bridge that you can walk on and ride your bikes on, but I think it will be used decoratively at the garden.”
The project proved to be a unique one for the class as they studied the curvature of the arcs and techniques needed for drawing and cutting them.
The class started the project last month while also preparing for a county-wide welding competition at Modesto Junior College that included 10 different schools.
“They didn’t work on it every day because the guys were also preparing for a welding contest that they ended up doing really well on,” said Costa. “Matthew took fourth in the county and Bailey took eighth.”
The Special Day Class at PHS applied the finish work and water sealing for the bridge once it was completed.
The bridge has now been relocated to its new home at the Creekside Garden.
