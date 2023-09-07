PHS Alumni Anne Liston (class of ‘81) wanted to inspire current PHS students to pursue science in the same way that long time PHS Biology teacher Gene Field inspired her and her fellow classmates. Anne Liston is a Staff Research Associate and Lab Manager at the Tahoe Environmental Research Center (TERC) at Incline Village at Lake Tahoe.
Anne contacted the PHS Science department to invite a group of students to spend 3 days in the Lake Tahoe region. “I wanted them to experience the Truckee/ Tahoe area and have an incredible nature experience, to sleep at the Clair Tappaan Lodge for an old-fashioned camp experience, to participate in outdoor activities such as hiking and rock climbing and to give them an idea of how field science is done on lakes and streams”.
Vanessa Kelly (PHS Biology/Earth Science teacher) recruited students from the science club to attend. Five girls made the long drive to the Tahoe region, Skylar Hinojosa, Fernanda Valencia Moreno, Jackelyne Valdovinos, Milan Ward, Jocelyn (June) Morales-Gomez with Mrs. Kelly and 2nd chaperon George Crawford (PHS Math). Along with the science activities planned for the trip, part of the event involved working with a Gateway Mountain Center guide, Kenny Kehoe, who led the group through multiple hikes and an afternoon of rock climbing. Students hiked through the snow to lakes to take water samples that were later tested, by the students, at the lab.
Students spent one morning on Lake Tahoe dredging for plankton and collecting more water samples. Learning how plankton contribute to water clarity in the lake, and how their place in the food web support aquatic life in Lake Tahoe. Students had a chance to connect what they had learned in class to the world around them. At the lab, students took the samples they had gathered and tested the phosphorus and nitrate levels, along with samples previously tested from the Patterson area, including Del Puerto Creek, the San Joaquin River and PHS tap water. Students discussed how agricultural activity affects groundwater and the watershed we live in.
Vanessa Kelly reflected on the overall experience, “I think the trip was as much a learning experience for myself as it was for the students. Overall, it was a success and I'm already planning to make the next trip better. We had a specific theme for this trip which was water. In future trips, I would also like to focus on different themes related to other branches of science.”
This first trip was made possible by bringing together multiple sponsors. The lodging and food at the Clair Tappaan Lodge was provided for by The Sierra Club, Patagonia donated fleece jackets to student participants, and the Science day activities were provided for free by the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.
