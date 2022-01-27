PHS Alumni, Jessica Herrera serves community at Del Puerto Health Care Center

Del Puerto Health Care Center has started to provide Behavioral Health Services Programs to go alongside its many other services it offers the Patterson community. The program, which is designed to provide support for patients who may be experiencing mental health troubles such as anxiety and depression, is overseen by Patterson High School class of 2010 Alumni, Jessica Herrera.
“I am a Licensed Clinical Social Worker here at Del Puerto Health Center,” said Herrera. “Essentially, when the doctors have patients that they have screened for certain mental health concerns, they are given the option [to see me].”
Herrera says that she provides therapy and assessments for patients and together they start working towards a goal and treatment which usually lasts about five months.
“[During the assessment]. I’ll learn about what their stressors are, what they are concerned about and we create a goal and focus on treatment,” said Herrera. “I also provide case management for people who may need it and community resources. It’s not just mental health.”
A class of Patterson High School 2010 graduate, Herrera and her family moved to Patterson from the Bay Area in 2007. She played soccer all four years at PHS and afterwards she attended UC Santa Cruz where she graduated with her Bachelors in Sociology before heading off to graduate school in Los Angeles.
“I got my Masters in Social Work from CSU Long Beach. Then after that I had to complete clinical supervised hours to then take my exam to become a licensed clinical social worker.”
Herrera found herself interested in helping others after receiving help herself at the young age of thirteen.
“I actually received counseling when I was younger. I participated in therapy and I think that experience for me was a very positive one. I learned a lot about myself and how to communicate with my family. I felt freedom to express myself without judgment and I knew I wanted to do something very similar where I could help.”
Before starting at Del Puerto Health, Herrera worked for Stanislaus County under the Behavioral Health and Recovery Services sector through the Juvenile Justice Program. After her time there, she provided mental health services for a non-profit in Los Angeles where she got to work with at-risk youth.
“I started working with kids right before my Masters program and I knew that was the population that I wanted to work with.”
Now, Herrera finds herself in one her most rewarding positions, serving the Patterson community.
“It’s been pretty great so far because I am from here and I do see a lot of familiar faces. I think it’s pretty awesome that I get to work with some of my acquaintances’ kids and I think that because it’s such a small-knit community, it feels very welcoming.”
While Herrera enjoys working with the youth, her services don’t stop there. Her patients range in age from six years to older adults.
“I work with a whole range of populations and I think it’s such a great value to experience working with different populations.”
Patients of the Del Puerto Health Center have another asset to add to the plethora of resources that are already available to them.
“Mental health is as important as our physical health, and at times it’s intertwined. Small things like regularly checking-in with our emotions, engaging in meaningful activities and exercise can go a long way in maintaining our health,” said Herrera. “Let’s continue to talk about mental health to break down the stigmas and encourage people to talk about their experience and obtain unconditional support and guidance to improve wellbeing.”
Del Puerto Health Center is located at 1700 Keystone Pacific Parkway, Unit B and is part of the Del Puerto Health Care District which provides healthcare to the community through its Health Center and Patterson District Ambulance. For more information on what they do, and how they can help, please visit: www.dphealth.org.
