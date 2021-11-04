From the Apricot Capitol to the Big Apple, PHS class of 2011 Alumni, John Clubb has been living his dream working for major television networks like: MTV, CBS, NBC and STARZ while also serving as an assistant for Selena Gomez.
“I’m a Production Coordinator for shows like Cribs the reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Ex on the Beach and I’m working on a Paramount Plus show that’s still to be determined on the name cause we can’t say it yet,” said Clubb. “...I’m also Production Coordinator for Only Murders in the Building. It’s the Hulu show with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, but I personally take care of Selena’s production schedule for her team and I’ve done that for two years now.”
While attending Patterson High School, Clubb was actively involved in the Associated Student Body (ASB) program and served as Class President and ASB Board Member and Treasurer for all four years before graduating to Chico State University.
“I was super involved in all the planning at the School and for the City,” said Clubb. “I moved to Patterson when I was 7 from San Jose, then I graduated and went to Chico State where I got my Bachelors in Communications.”
Since he was a child, Clubb had always been enamored with reality TV. He sat glued in front of the screen going through the TV guide looking for his favorite shows.
“Ever since I was a kid I’ve been obsessed with TV shows, like obsessed!” said Clubb. “Every single night in the week there was a new TV show I was watching...In High School it was my dream to go live down in LA and work for MTV.”
Clubb admits that he hit his dream pretty spot on, but it wasn’t easy getting there. After moving to Los Angeles, Clubb was thrust in the midst of the dog eat dog, grind and hustle of LA’s entertainment industry.
In LA, where lots of aspirationals see their dreams turn to nightmares, Clubb didn’t wait long before grabbing the bull by the horns.
“When I first moved to LA I was working in a hotel and still living off of my parents,” said Clubb. “[But] I have a really big personality, I’m super outgoing and loud and all that stuff and I started to make friends. The first TV show I worked on was the Voice and being around Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton I was like ‘Yo, I’m here.’”
Club immediately got to hustling, working on multiple shows for months at a time while living in West Hollywood.
“A lot of people don’t realize but the Voice is filmed in like 3 weeks. So like we film it in 3 weeks and wait for 2 or 3 months for the lives to come on and then I have to find another show [in the meantime] and then that show ends then I have to go to another show, so you’re constantly networking all day long.”
The constant networking mixed with Clubb’s personality led to him being offered his first big gig, a Production Coordinator for Selena Gomez’ 2019 American Music Awards performance.
“So Selena Gomez’ Sound Engineer who does her in ear [monitors] worked with me in this boy band show called In Real Life,” said Clubb. “The show was on ABC back in 2017 and I worked with Nick Carter, Timbaland and when the winners of the show came out, I was their day-to-day manager. When the band broke up I didn’t have a job so my friend Kevin was prepping for Selena’s American Music Awards performance and her team was looking for a Production Coordinator so they gave a test run with the American Music Awards and they loved me so I started working with them full-time until the pandemic hit.”
Once the pandemic hit, Clubb moved from his West Hollywood apartment back to Patterson so that he could work on Teen Mom Young and Pregnant, which was filming in Modesto at the time. Once he was done working on the show, Clubb moved to New York City in December 2020 to work with Selena Gomez on the hit show, Only Murders in the Building.
For the last 10 months Clubb has been operating from the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. Aside from working with Gomez, he works full-time for Viacom CBS and as a freelancer for NBC.
Recently Clubb has taken on a new project, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I lived in Patterson to go to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. I would watch it every year on Thanksgiving morning and so the reason I’m doing this one gig is because I have to do it,” said Clubb. “I can’t say no, I always wanted to go to it and now I’m working it.”
Working is an understatement, as Clubb is currently handling one-third of the entire Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route.
“I’m a Coordinator. There are three Production Coordinators and I’m one of the three that are single-handedly putting together the entire Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Everything from booking the talent, to the flow of the day to just making sure transportation, air fare, car services and everybody’s arrived on the day of. We worked with Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas and Harry Connick Jr...Basically I’m in charge of one-third of the parade route. I need to make sure my floats, my talent and my artists are all there and flowing.”
Even with a busy schedule Clubb still finds time to visit his family in Patterson, a town that he cares for to this day.
“I love Patterson,” said Clubb. “I love coming home. I still come home to this day, I love the small-town aspect and how my family has lived there forever...I’m fifty-percent Patterson and fifty-percent wild New York and LA kid, but I love coming home for sure.”
John Clubb has gone from Patterson High School to Chico State. From Los Angeles back to Patterson and then to New York City. The young career of Clubb is just starting, and he’s showing no signs of slowing down.
