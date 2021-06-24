Twenty-one year old PHS class of 2018 graduate, Victor Nnaji has won the prestigious Donald A. Strauss Foundation Scholarship which has been providing public service scholarships to top student innovators across the state since 1997.
According to the organization's website, the Strauss Foundation, “...promotes the value of public service in the education and preparation of our future leaders by financing innovative student generated projects. A central part of the application package is a proposal for a project to be carried out between the end of the sophomore or junior year, and the spring of the following year.”
Nnaji, who currently wrapped up his junior year at UC Davis, is studying Civil and Environmental Engineering and designed a project titled, “Using Solar Power to Empower,” which will bring clean and accessible water to the region his family hails from in Nigeria.
“So the project that we are building is a solar powered water well, in essence,” said Nnaji. “The goal of the project is to dig into the underground aquifers [based on a geographical survey] which will then go to storage tanks and then to tap outlets which the community can use to access that water.”
Residents in the Nigerian village of Amurri, where the well is currently being constructed, travel an average of five to seven miles a day, on foot, to get usable water and Nnaji’s project aims to not only make sure the community has more convenient access to water, but to also help alleviate the stress and dangers that may come with the current water commute. Additionally, Nnaji plans to educate the Amurri community on the importance of water sustainability practices and hopes to inspire the Amurri youth on science, technology and engineering. In fact, Nnaji allocated a portion of his personal scholarship funds to go towards educating the Amurri community.
“In addition to the physical structure, we are going to be doing an educational outreach, and in that outreach we are going to be focusing on water sustainability,” said Nnaji. “During the educational outreach we want to also inspire students to get into the sciences. I know for me, when I was young a reason, I got into civil engineering partly was because when we first got into the U.S. [I remember] seeing all of the skyscrapers. An experience as little as that inspired me to get into that field and study civil engineering.”
The solar powered well is currently being constructed in Nigeria and the project is on track to finish by the middle to end of July. Nnaji plans to travel to Nigeria in December to hold a public commencement, give out the educational curriculum and celebrate the achievement for the Amurri community.
As for future plans, Nnaji hopes to use this project as a working model to grow on and to replicate and implement in different communities.
Victor Nnaji is a graduate of Patterson High School class of 2018 and Creekside Middle School class of 2014. At PHS he was a Track & Field Athlete and was awarded the WAC Scholar Athlete of the year in 2018 before capturing league titles in sprinting events. Next school year will be his senior year at UC Davis where he is majoring in Civil and Environmental Engineering and minoring in Construction Engineering and Management.
“I’m so grateful to receive the Strauss Scholarship. It gives me the opportunity to help the less fortunate and give back to the community.”
