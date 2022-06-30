PHS announces new girls’ varsity soccer head coach

Patterson High School is excited to announce Patty Garcia as the new head coach of the Patterson Girls' Soccer program.
Garcia brings more than 20 years of competitive soccer experience within the Patterson Soccer Community.
Coach Garcia is a driven youth Soccer coach with expertise in gameplay strategies and social emotional learning training. She is considered a role model for positive sportsmanship and integrity.
Coach Garcia is passionate about mentoring Patterson's student athletes. She focuses on sustainable training and good sportsmanship to lead student athletes to be positive, successful members of society.
Coach Garcia was the head junior varsity coach for the PHS boys’ soccer program for the past six seasons. She led the winning team to multiple league championships and was an integral part of the development of the 2021-22 CIF NorCal D3 Championship student-athletes.
For questions concerning the upcoming season and summer trainings, Coach Garcia can be contacted by email at pagarcia@patterson.kl2.ca.us.
