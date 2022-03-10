PHS Boys Soccer win historic championship

The Patterson High School Varsity Boys Soccer team defeated San Mateo’s #2 seeded Argon High School to become the 2021-2022 CIF D3 NorCal Champions.
“It’s been an incredible, historic season,” said Head Coach Luis Torres. “A lot of accomplishments were made throughout the whole season and these guys are just very happy and proud of themselves.”
The Championship secures the first time in PHS sports history that a program has clinched a CIF D3 NorCal title. Like any championship, the road was testing and filled with challenges that the team fought through and overcame.
“We took the Pitman Tournament first, and then we went to penalties with Clovis and then we had league and took that and clinched it two games prior to the end of the season and then made it to the Section for the first time in the last 12 years that led to the NorCal Tournament and then we took that,” said Torres.
According to the Coach, the program has always been successful, and their recipe for a championship was years in the making and only a matter of time.
“I think the last three years we’ve had very competitive teams. Very structured, very coachable teams that have all had the opportunity to go this far. Three years ago we did it but got knocked out in the section finals and the following year we were good as well but there just weren't any sections or NorCal because of Covid so the team was disappointed.”
This year’s team featured players that experienced last season’s short Covid season. The players brought that mentality of unfinished business into this season and sparked the rest of the team to compete hard.
“A handful of players that stayed from last year were a part of this group so they were still hungry and they motivated the rest of their group to keep pushing forward.”
Torres has served as head coach for six years, and has been with the program for seven. The changes the coach and his team made to the structure of the program took years to build.
“It hasn’t been an overnight success,” said Torres. “It’s been hard work and dedication that I myself and the coaches have put in the last 6 years and it’s shown off by making the playoffs every year. It’s [also important to us] that we keep them focused on school and getting good grades and this year everything has paid out for us.”
Next year, the program will be without eight current starters, and it’s losing 13 seniors all together. Torres says that he and the rest of the team are ready to kick-off their summer training and conditioning in four months as they get ready to defend their title.
“This is the furthest any program in our school has made it and the team is still so excited about it. Any little detail that reminds them of the final, they are still excited to celebrate and hear about…In July we’ll start our summer training and conditioning and before tryouts we’ll have some more conditioning around October.”
Members of the community are invited to the Drive-Thru Championship Celebration downtown El Circulo on Monday 3/14 at 3:15 P.M.
Congratulations to the PHS Varsity Boys Soccer Team: Gabriel Abellana, Matthew Aldana, Goel Calderon, Luis Castro, Jesus Delgadillo, ANgel Espinoza, Luis Fernandez, Jonathan Gallardo, Antonio Gallegos, Sebastian Gomez, Jonathan Hernandez, Christian Casillas, Luis Maravilla, Alegandro Melesio, Johan Mendoza, Murtaza Murad, Abel Toledo, Rafael Villasenor, Jacob Zuniga, Jose Carlos Brambila, Jose Chavez Alvarez, Andrew Diaz and Angel Castro. Management Team: Luis Villanueva and Helsi Torres. Coaching Staff: Luis Torres, Carlos Moreno, Willy Gomez, Patty Garcia and Jeff Thorkelson.
