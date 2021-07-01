Patterson High School Boys’ Volleyball program is the newest incorporated sport in school history, and now they can add having their first scholar athlete to the resume.
Jake “JT” Kuderca is the first PHS boys’ volleyball player in school history to accept an athletic scholarship; he will be attending NAIA school, Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA.
“I feel blessed how everything worked out for me,” said Jake Kuderca.
“He’s the first [to sign a scholarship] out of a senior class that had boys’ volleyball since they entered high school. It shows younger kids that this is a route they can go. Boys’ Volleyball is the fastest growing NAIA and NCAA men’s sport, right now there’s going to be more scholarships available in this sport than any other. It’s one of those things that kids are starting to take more seriously and now that seeing we have someone from here doing it, it’ll give idea and hope for everyone else as well,” said boys volleyball coach Harley “Trey” Parson.
Kuderca choose Pacific Union because they plan on maximizing his potential by playing him all over the court as a utility player.
JT was a four-sport athlete at PHS participating in volleyball, basketball, track, and baseball. He never played volleyball until his freshman year. He started seeing his potential in volleyball when he suffered an ankle injury in August 2020.
“Being injured in the midst of the pandemic forced me to work on my game and get better because there was nothing else to do,” said Kuderca.
Soon he realized how his basketball background gave him the ability to have a dominant court presence while playing volleyball.
“Being a smaller player in basketball means your court IQ has to be great, I carried that over into volleyball and it helps me know exactly where my teammates will be.”
Men’s volleyball is still a growing sport throughout the United States. It is rare to see matches on national TV and only a handful of high schools throughout California have a boys’ volleyball program.
“I been watching the men pros play but once they get a swing in its done, so I don’t really learn from them because they hit [the ball] so hard it’s hard to react. So, I’ve been watching women’s college volleyball because they actually have to read [the court] and they get these crazy rallies.”
Last season JT was part of a Tigers team that had a deep senior class and was 13-0 before the pandemic ended their season. This past season he was the only senior and had to fill the void in the leadership role.
“I run my captains as another assistant coach. I’m very high strung and very up, so having someone like JT that’s very mellow and can balance me out was the most helpful because for as loud and as crazy as I am, he was very chill and even keel,” said Parson.
Parson added “The moment he found his confidence is when he played with his club team. I think he always knew he was good [enough] for here but seeing and being on teams with kids that’s just as good as him and he still stood out, I think really help him find himself.”
Parson’s recruitment of JT started when he was in middle school as Kuderca was involved in basketball and baseball at the time.
“I told him [in a joking manner] ‘After basketball season you stay in the gym, we have air conditioning, you don’t have to go outside, you wanna come jump, come on [play], baseball is boring,’ if I can get a kid in the gym, they are going to stay.”
Along with his sense of humor, good cooking is another way to convince teenage boys to try something new. Parson would often cook for his team and if there is any way to the hearts of teenagers, food is the key. He also goes the extra mile for his players. When JT suffered his ankle injury Parson bought him a specific ankle brace that would allow him to play volleyball while his ankle healed.
“The brace would keep his ankle in place so he couldn’t roll it. It was just about getting his confidence back up within his footing.”
The work Parson and Kuderca put in paid off with a stellar senior year. Kuderca was unanimously chosen first-team all-league and league MVP. The program will also retire Kuderca’s number 13 jersey.
Kuderca will be majoring in education at Pacific Union College with the aspiration to one day be a coach.
Senior stats in 29 sets played:
Kills: K- 144, K/S- 5, K%- 52.6, ATT- 274, E-17, Hit%- 46.4
Aces: 36, A/S- 1.2
Digs: 187, DPS- 6.4, DPM- 23.4
Blocks: 5, BPS- .2
Assists: 9
