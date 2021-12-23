The Patterson High School Drama Club is working to put on a performance of Alice In Wonderland to kick off the new year in January. The play, which is based on Lewis Carrolls’ “Alice's Adventures In Wonderland”, was picked by the drama club specifically for the community and its relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like it's a bit of an ode to all that we went through when we had to go into that one and a half year quarantine,” said Director and Drama Club President Kahlan Gentry. “I feel like it's a bit of an ode to all that we went through and all of the madness that happened around that time, all of the weird feelings that we felt. I feel especially Alice exhibits all of those feelings of frustration and anxiousness and confusion that a lot of us felt when COVID first hit and I feel like it’s a step in helping our community heal.”
A Senior at PHS, Gentry will be directing the play after serving as an Assistant Director for last years’ “Addams Family” that was held outdoors at PHS. This year, Gentry served as the Stage Manager and Costume Director for the play “Our Town”, which just finished performing for the community a couple of weeks ago.
“[The Addams Family] really showed me how much I enjoy helping actors grow and find out what they can really do with their abilities,” said Gentry, who plans on pursuing a degree in Theater Arts with a focus on Directing and Music Education at Sacramento State.
While the drama department at PHS was able to put on the Addams Family during the pandemic, it did put a toll on their budget. According to Gentry, the department spent thousands of dollars just to secure the rights to the stage play and on top of that additional funds were used to get an outdoor stage to comply with COVID-19 precautions as well as practical costs for costumes, props and stage equipment.
“We didn’t end up charging for tickets so we spent all of that money and we made [very little in donations],'' said Gentry.
This year, the drama club is seeking the assistance of the community for donations to help Alice In Wonderland raise its curtains next month.
“We are kind of in a bit of a pickle and without these donations we will quite literally not be able to put on this production.”
Gentry says that the drama club is currently seeking any donations from costumes and props to monetary. For more information on how you can donate to the Alice In Wonderland production please contact Drama Director Ryan Smith at: rsmith@patterson.k12.ca.us
“The drama department for the past few years has been giving a lot back to the community,” said Gentry. “With all of the shows that we’ve put on and our attempts to get out there and really get students involved and making sure that we are keeping kids out of situations that aren’t suitable for high schoolers to be experiencing and it’s just become clear to us this year that we can’t continue to give back to the community without the assistance from the community given back to us.”
