FFA Advisor, Keri Barnes, began a sheep breeding program at Patterson High School with two ewes in 2018.
The school farm now has nine ewes.
Any student that is in an agriculture class and in good standing is eligible to participate in the program.
Students learn how to assist in the lambing process, feed, shear, halter, clean pens, and give medication with the supervision of an advisor.
This year, we had a total of twelve students who wanted to be a part of the team.
One student, Kimberly Escobar described what she liked the most, "It's meeting new people, hanging out with the animals, and having the feeling of responsibility."
Students learn and develop their leadership skills handling ewes and lambs during the breeding season.
The most astonishing part of this program is that the advisor, Mrs. Barnes, breeds the ewes each year so that students who want to raise a lamb for the Stanislaus County Fair can purchase their lamb from the program at an affordable price.
"It's so amazing how members in the sheep breeding program can see a lamb from being an animal you can carry in your arms to eventually walking with an animal who almost weighs the same as you," says Angelica Hernandez.
The Sheep Breeding Program is an amazing opportunity for those students who want to care for animals and develop leadership skills.
