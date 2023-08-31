Girls' Flag Football is Here, and although they had a rocky start by losing their first game 25-6 against Escalon at home, the Tigers looked to rebound in their second game against Mountain House, who had a record of 2-3 leading up to Thursday's matchup. It was a great result for Patterson as they came out victorious in a triple-overtime thriller, thanks to Siena Musson and her connection to Taylor Mason. The team emerged victorious, securing their first win with a final score of 12-6.
Carrying the energy from Thursday's match, the Tigers faced Mariposa at home on Monday night. They took charge on the first play of the game with a 50-yard TD run by Aleigha Wheeland. Taylor Mason was also a significant contributor, receiving two TD passes from Siena Musson and playing a strong role on defense with two interceptions, one of which she returned for a touchdown. Macyn Cozart also contributed an interception on defense. With the varsity dominating the first half, Head Coach Cade Tomasegovich and the coaching staff sent the JV squad out for the second half to gain some game time experience, especially since JV doesn't have a game until September 5th.
The Junior Varsity unit seamlessly blended in with the game plan and stepped up, helping Patterson secure their second victory of the season with a score of 34-13. This victory improved the team's record to 2-1 for the year.
Coach Tomasegovich had both positive praise and critique for his players, stating, "We started out slowly in previous games, especially against Escalon. However, against Mountain House, we had to step it up, and in the second half of that game, things really opened up for us. We adopted a better approach and attacked sooner than in the previous games. I think because it's the beginning of the year, there are things our players and coaches need to address. We might have been nervous due to it being the start of the season—not that our opponents don't matter, they do, which can also lead to nervousness in certain matchups. Nonetheless, we secured the win. One area we can definitely work on is our catching; we dropped the ball multiple times against Mountain House, so that will be one of our primary areas of focus."
The team is heading to a Flag Football tournament in Livingston on August 31st, where they will again face Escalon in a friendly yet competitive matchup. They are led by a coaching staff consisting of Head Coach Cade Tomasegovich, along with assistant coaches Luis Torres and Argenis Torres
