With a win over Central Valley and a JV victory over Buhach Colony, the Patterson High School Girls Soccer program has won the 2022-23 Central California Conference Championship.
Posting a regular season record of 12-5-5, the varsity team, who are ranked first in their league, hosted the Pioneer Patriots of Woodland. The Patriots are also first in their league and back to back Golden Empire League Champions. Monday’s matchup featured two goals by PHS Senior Lisette Gregoris to defeat Pioneer 2-1 and end their season.
The Tigers will now host Vista Del Lago of Folsom at the Patterson Community Stadium on Thursday as both teams look to advance in the 2023 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs. The winner will only need two more wins to secure the 2023 San Joaquin Soccer Championship.
