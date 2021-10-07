Patterson Tigers celebrated homecoming week in style after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2019-2020 sports season and in-person classes.
The week-long celebration was a “Decades” theme and the classes really showed their spirit by decorating their floats.
The freshman class was the 1970s, Sophmores were the 1990s, Juniors were 2000s and Seniors were 1980s.
Nominees for royalty, student clubs and sports teams participated in the event.
Visit www.pattersonirrigator.com to view the gallery of photos from the event.
