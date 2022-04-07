PHS Mountain Bike Team to race in Modesto

The Patterson High School Mountain Bike Race Team will be racing in Modesto on Saturday, April 9.
This is the first year PHS has participated in the NorCal Cycling League. Representing the Central Region, student athletes will be competing with the East Bay Region during Race Three this weekend.
The starting point for the races is near the Tuolumne River Bike Trailhead. It is bounded by South Morton Boulevard and the Tuolumne River, between Ninth and Eleventh Streets.
Athletes will be racing in the following categories throughout the day:
Junior Varsity girls 9 a.m. (2 laps 10.5 miles), sophomore boys 10:30 a.m. (2 laps 10.5 miles), freshman boys 10:36 a.m. (2 laps 10.5 miles), JV boys 12:30 p.m. (3 laps 15.75 miles).
The team will have an area in the Pit Zone. Family, friends and community members are encouraged to stop by the Pit Zone to show their support.
The event is free and family friendly. Bring a chair and don’t forget the sunblock.
Food trucks will be on site. Alternatively, you can bring your own food and drink to enjoy.
