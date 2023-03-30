Local team competes at Monterey meet
The Patterson High School Mountain Bike Team has just returned from its third race of the season of the Norcal Interscholastic Cycling League Mountain bike series. The race occurred on March 25 at Fort Ord near Monterey. Nine PHS team members raced 2, 5-mile laps vying for a spot in the league championships in May.
JV girls, Catelyn Mendoza and Olivia Valdespino raced first finishing 32nd and 38th respectively. Sophomore boys David Tovar and Massen Diaz raced next, finishing 32nd and 40th. Patterson’s biggest group of racers are the JV Boys with five racers. Elijah Jamieson finished 31st, Tyson Lopez finished 56th, Ron Suplito finished 64th, Armando Ramos finished 66th and Eduardo Hernandez finished 73rd.
Along with the high school racers, Patterson has a middle school racer as part of the Junior Development Team. Malachi Jamieson raced a modified junior course as a 6th grade boy and finished 30th.
After three races the PHS team currently has six team members qualified for the league championships. JV girl, Catelyn Mendoza is standing 26th out of 63, Sophomore boy David Tovar is 25th out of 50, JV boys Elijah Jamieson 25th, Tyson Lopez 41st, Ron Suplito 45th and Armando Ramos 47 out of 96.
Last year only one PHS team member qualified for the championships. With one race left in the series for championships, it looks to be a great year for the PHS team.
You can follow the team on Instagram: @phsmtbteam.
