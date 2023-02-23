The PHS Mountain Bike Team is currently in its fourth season. There are 20 team members, 19 from Patterson High School, and one middle school student on the development team.
Twelve high school and one middle school team members participated in the first mountain bike race of the season at the Modesto MTB Match.
Over 500 high school students from across the state raced on Sat., Feb. 18, and another 200+ middle schoolers raced on Sunday.
This year the Patterson team was upgraded as a Division 1 school and is competing in the large team category; some of the large teams have over 100 members.
Elijah Jamieson, David Tovar, Jacob Silva, Lucas Robertson, Tyson Lopez, Ron Suplito, Massen Diaz and Oliva Valdespino are all returning team members.
Catelyn Mendoza, Eric Del Real Ramirez, Armando Ramos, Jordan Hansen and Malachi Jamieson (6th grade) were all first-time racers.
Junior Varsity Boys
Elijah Jamieson, finished 39th, race time: 1:00:41.64
Tyson Lopez finished 57th, race time: 1:06:32.56
Lucas Robertson finished 58th, race time: 1:07:24.53
Jacob Silva finished 69th, race time: 1:10:13.55
Ron Suplito finished 71st, race time: 1:13:52.85
Armando Ramos finished 70th, race time: 1:12:40.21
Jordan Hansen did not finish, first lap time: 32:39
Sophomore Boys
David Tovar finished 29th, race time: 44:52.85
Massen Diaz finished 36th, race time: 48:33:61
Junior Varsity Girls
Olivia Valdespino finished 51st, race time: 1:26:24.83
Catelyn Mendoza finished 52nd, race time: 1:28:57.36
Freshman Boys
Eric Del Real Ramirez finished 32nd, race time: 45:19.94
Sixth grade
Malachi Jamieson finished 32nd, race time: 32.53.55
The Patterson High School MTB Team is coached by George Crawford (Head Coach, Team Director) with assistant coaches, Doug Jamieson, Vince Lopez, Valerie Jamieson, and Manny Managbanag. Team sponsors are Patterson Education Foundation, Debra Richmond of Modesto, the Morrison Family, the Jamieson Family, the Patterson Rotary Club, and the Patterson Lions Club.
•Information submitted by George Crawford.
