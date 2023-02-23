PHS senior to play soccer for ASU

Patterson High School Senior Lisette Gregoris has signed with Arizona State University where she will play soccer for the Sun Devil’s Women's Pac-12 division team.
“This achievement for her is so well deserved for a student athlete of her caliber and her hard work and dedication not just to women’s soccer, but to Patterson High, the community and to her fellow teammates,” said Patterson High School Athletic Director Rob Cozart during her signing celebration last Friday at the PHS Auditorium.
Lisette scored 22 goals in 14 games for the Tigers this season, leading her team to the second round of the Division 3 Sac-Joaquin section playoffs before ultimately falling to Vista del Lago.
“It was a really good year, and we learned a lot,” said Lisette.
At 4 years old Lisette started playing soccer for a local recreation team and moved on to her first travel team in the Bay Area at 7 where she played Center-Back. Since then, she’s been a scorer at the Forward position.
“When I was a kid my parents put me in a lot of different sports, but soccer was much more fun that every other sport I played.”
Arizona State is known for producing high-caliber players. With alumni like Natalie Stephens, and Adriana Orozco, the University will be Lisette’s launching pad for her professional career.
“I really want to go pro and play in Europe or for the Women's National team,” said Lisette. Who also has her eyes on the Portland Thorns of the National Women's Soccer League.
After touring the campus in March, Lisette felt right at home and compared the Arizona State community and climate to Patterson’s. The combination of feeling at home, along with being close to family, is one of the reasons that Arizona was her top choice University.
Lisette is thankful to her family, friends and the community for helping her to reach her goals as she begins her new journey in June.
“My family is my biggest supporters,” said Lisette. “They would drive hours away and watch me play in the rain and the snow. They are the people that truly bring a smile to my face, and I wouldn’t be here without them and everyone else who played a big part in my life to help me become the person that I am today.”
