At least 16 Patterson High Seniors were hired at the Logistics/Transportation Job Fair that was held at the PHS Logistics Warehouse on 7th St last Friday, June 11.
“We had ten industry partners who were present at the Job Fair and the students were very receptive to the jobs that were available,” said Director of Career Navigation and Workforce Preparation at PHS, Kym Brinkman. “At the end of the day, sixteen students were hired on the spot and a significant number of them had provided their resumes to the employers. Overall, it was a successful event for the students and the employers.”
Some of the employers present, were packaging manufacturer G3 Enterprises of Modesto, CVS Warehouse, Gallo Winery, Morning Star Trucking, California Sun Growers, Granger and the new Michaels Warehouse and Distribution Center in Tracy.
