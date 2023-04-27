PHS Soccer Star Gets Scholarship

Patterson High School Senior Dominique Fabela has been awarded a full-ride scholarship to Waldorf University in Iowa where she will play Soccer for the Warriors in the Great Plains Athletic Conference of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics this August.
“I’m blessed to be attending Waldorf and furthering my soccer career,” said Dominique during her press conference signing at the PHS Auditorium last week. “I wanna give a huge thanks to my parents for always being there for me. They’ve always pushed me through thick and thin and I appreciate all of the weekends that they have dedicated to me and all the time and years that they have invested in me.”
Dominique played an integral role for the Tigers this season helping them clinch the Central California Conference Championship as a defensive anchor and playmaker. Dominique had crucial goals against Wheatland and El Capitan en route to a CCC Championship before being eliminated by Vista del Lago in Folsom in the 2023 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Playoffs.
“I’m very thankful for Waldorf taking a chance on me and letting me come play soccer. I also want to thank my travel coach, coach Machado. I had a lot of coaches that didn’t like me, but out of all of them he was the one that just let me be me and I was his favorite pain in the ass. He showed me all that I needed to know in Soccer physically and mentally and I really do appreciate that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.