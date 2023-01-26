Most Popular
Articles
- Tigers look to keep winning momentum
- Victims of fatal Turlock shooting from Patterson
- Police Log January 9 to January 15
- Fatal collision on Almond Avenue
- Snow on the Diablo range and flooding on the West Side, again
- Elisa Ann Batis: October 11, 1978 - January 5, 2023
- Flood evacuation order for rural Patterson
- Salvador Rosas Virgen: February 27, 1934 – January 11, 2023
- Dianne Louise Arambel: September 1, 1954 - January 7, 2023
- Local bus drivers assist in the evacuation of nursing home residents
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.