Student athletes must register and receive a sports physical to participate in any sports program during the 2022-23 school year.
Online registration is open now. To obtain athletic clearance visit www.athleticclearance.com.
As in years past, Patterson High School has teamed up with Patterson Urgent Care to provide free sports physicals to student athletes.
To prevent participation delays, attend the sports physicals and registration day at Dave Klein Gym on Tues., July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Laptops will be available to expedite athlete registration.
For more information about sports programs offered at PHS, or to buy Tiger merch visit their new website https://sites.google.com/patterson.k12.ca.us/patterson-hs-athletics/home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.