Tuesday, August 22nd

JV/Varsity Girls Volleyball at Delhi (AWAY)JV at 5pm.Varsity at 6pm

Varsity Girls Flag Football at Escalon (AWAY). Kickoff at 5:30pm

Thursday, August 24th

Frosh/Soph Football at Mountain House (AWAY)Kickoff at 6pm

Girls Volleyball vs. Modesto (HOME)Frosh/Soph at 4:30pmJV at 5:30pm. Varsity at 6:30pm

Varsity Girls Flag Football vs. Mountain House (HOME). Kickoff at 7pm

Friday, August 25th

Water Polo at Kimball (AWAY). Girls at 4pm.Boys at 5pm

JV Football vs. Mountain House (HOME). Kickoff at 5pm

Varsity Football vs. Mountain House (HOME). Kickoff at 7pm

Monday, August 28th

Varsity Girls Flag Football vs. Mariposa (HOME). Kickoff at 7pm

Tuesday, August 29th

Water Polo vs. East Union (HOME). JV Boys at 4:15pm. Varsity Girls at 5pm.Varsity Boys at 6pm

Girls Golf at El Capitan (AWAY). Match at 2pm

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.