Tuesday, August 22nd
JV/Varsity Girls Volleyball at Delhi (AWAY)JV at 5pm.Varsity at 6pm
Varsity Girls Flag Football at Escalon (AWAY). Kickoff at 5:30pm
Thursday, August 24th
Frosh/Soph Football at Mountain House (AWAY)Kickoff at 6pm
Girls Volleyball vs. Modesto (HOME)Frosh/Soph at 4:30pmJV at 5:30pm. Varsity at 6:30pm
Varsity Girls Flag Football vs. Mountain House (HOME). Kickoff at 7pm
Friday, August 25th
Water Polo at Kimball (AWAY). Girls at 4pm.Boys at 5pm
JV Football vs. Mountain House (HOME). Kickoff at 5pm
Varsity Football vs. Mountain House (HOME). Kickoff at 7pm
Monday, August 28th
Varsity Girls Flag Football vs. Mariposa (HOME). Kickoff at 7pm
Tuesday, August 29th
Water Polo vs. East Union (HOME). JV Boys at 4:15pm. Varsity Girls at 5pm.Varsity Boys at 6pm
Girls Golf at El Capitan (AWAY). Match at 2pm
