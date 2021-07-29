PHS students shine in National History Day Competition

A group of three PHS graduates took the National History Day Competition by storm, winning first place in the County competition and taking home awards at the State level.
Anthea Gines, Ada Jack and Maria Martinez, all PHS class of 2021 graduates were tasked with creating a project for the National History Day Competition by their teacher at PHS, Mr. Mendoza. After looking through potential topics that fit the prompt of Triumph and Tragedy in European History, the trio decided to look outside the box and focus on a topic that was of more importance to them: Racial inequality in education.
“As we were diving into the research we found a case that was actually precedent to Brown vs Board of Education,” said Anthea Gines. “That was the project we did, which was Mendez vs Westminster.”
The case is often overlooked for its significance to racial and educational equality and focuses on the Mendez family, who moved to California from Mexico and had to travel over 20 miles so that their children can attend a school for Hispanics, as they weren’t allowed to attend the conveniently located school that was reserved for White students.
“California was the first state to integrate schools here in America,” said Gines. “...The Mendez vs Westminster case went on for 2 to 3 years before they came to the decision to integrate all California schools. Mendez won.”
To Anthea and her classmates, the Mendez family winning the case represented the triumph segment of the National History Day prompt, while the tragedy came from countless hours of researching the transcripts of the Mendez family students’ and other Hispanics. The trio discovered a barrage of derogatory terms and remarks in the transcripts that were made by then officials towards Hispanic families. This, along with the 20 mile trek to attend an inconveniently located school marked the tragedy.
“I remember staying up till 4 or 5 AM an hour before school started doing research,” said Gines. “Finding crucial information on the case was definitely a very insightful and meaningful experience. Learning more about the case that’s not in our history books.”
Anthea said that their teacher, Mr. Mendoza was very excited about the research the three of them were doing, and he helped them to land an interview with Sylvia Mendez, the daughter of Gonzalo and Felicitas Mendez, the plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit.
“He was actually very excited because him being a history teacher he knew that many people didn’t know about the case...He was excited to see that we were so devoted to this topic and this project and he was a big contribution to us researching and us landing an interview with Sylvia Mendez.”
The amount of information the trio was able to put together got them first place in the County competition and led them to advance onto the State competition in Rocklin where they took home a medal from the National Historical Society. Anthea was also recognized with the first ever John V. Azevedo Scholarship Award from the Patterson Historical Society at last week’s Patterson School Board meeting where Superintendent Phil Alfano praised her work and shared his knowledge on the topic as well.
“As a former history teacher you chose a topic that a lot of people don’t know about,” said Alfano. “They think segregation was only in the deep south and that case was only like 6 or 7 years before Brown vs Board of Education...To interview a primary source person who actually made history is just phenomenal,” said Alfano.
As for the future, Anthea will be attending UC Davis in the fall to study Neurobiology Physiology and Behavioral Pre-Med. She dreams to work as a humanitarian and global pediatrician around the world where help is needed.
