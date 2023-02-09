After hours of late-night studying and team practices, Patterson High School Students Diego Ortiz, Kuljit Uppal, Meghanne Chan, Ethan Wong, Alexia Torres and Rehmat Khehra all received medals at the 43rd annual Academic Decathlon held at Johansen High School in Modesto.
Co-sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education, Gallo Winery, and Mocse Credit Union, this year’s decathlon theme was “The American Revolution and the New Nation.”
Patterson High competed against Beyer, Central Catholic, Ceres, Davis, Enochs, Hughson, Johansen, Modesto and Oakdale in a series of tests, speeches and interviews.
“The goal of the decathlon is to stimulate intellectual growth and scholastic success,” said SCOE Student Events Manager Cheryl Goulart. “The competition is open to all students, not just the top achievers. Our objective is to recognize student achievement and to emphasize the positive dimensions of education.”
Diego Destino Ortiz: Speech honors 3rd, Interview honors 1st, Math honors 5th, Music honors 5th, PHS High point winner
Kuljit Uppal: Speech honors 4th, Math honors 3rd
Meghanne Chan: Music honors 3rd
Ethan Wong: Economics Alternate 5th, Music alternate 4th
Alexia Torres: Art Scholastic 5th
Rehmat Khehra: Econ Scholastic 2nd
