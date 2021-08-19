Patterson High School Teacher Dave Dein hit the road this summer to raise money for non-profit organization Next Generation in Trucking, which awards scholarships to students looking to attend truck driving schools across the country and works with schools to create and implement truck driving programs like the one at Patterson High School, which was the first of its kind and currently only 1 of 6 in the nation.
The catalyst behind Dein’s initiative actually started in the classroom when he shared an article with PHS students about the driver shortage and how that has been impacting the California agricultural industry. Dein says that it’s highly possible crops will be lost in the field because of the lack of drivers on the road.
“There aren’t enough truck drivers to transport those crops from the field to the processing plants,” said Dein. “So I made an off-the-cuff statement and I said, ‘you know what? I should go back this summer to be a part of the solution’ and the more I thought about it, the more it made sense.”
Dein contacted a previous employer, Morning Star Trucking, who he drove for through the 1990’s as he paid his way through college. The trucking company was also the first industry partner for Patterson High Schools’ Logistics and Transportation Department. They happily welcomed Dein back for the summer, but one problem arose.
“I didn’t feel comfortable taking the salary so [I told them] I’m going to be donating my salary to [Next Generation Trucking], a non-profit that I co-founded...So I presented that to Morning Star and they said ‘we love what you are doing, and we are going to match whatever you make this Summer.’”
Dein caught the attention of the local and National media, such as Fox & Friends, Channel 13 and the Bobby Bones Show. But according to Dein, they tended to focus on him “giving up” his summer, when in reality the story isn’t about that, it’s about fixing and addressing a problem, helping youth to transition into a driving industry that will soon be dried out by retirees.
“We are going to lose about 25% of our drivers over the next five years,” said Dein. “[Current drivers] are aging out, they are retiring. We are currently short 63,000 drivers today. Fast forward 5 years and we are going to be short close to 170,000 drivers so this is something that does impact everybody. If you’re a consumer, you’re gonna be impacted so when you go to the store either A: Your product might not be on the shelf, or B: You’re gonna be paying a lot more money for that product.”
According to Dein, truck driving companies are competing with each other by luring drivers with increased salaries, some paying over 100,000 a year for truck drivers.
“The industry is in panic mode. So what we are trying to do is create more of these high school programs [Like PHS] to create a pipeline of not only young, but well trained talent into the industry.”
When asked about his appearance on Fox & Friends, Dein said that it was a fun experience, but that he wished he had more time to talk about the programs and the Next Generation of Trucking Foundation.
“People want to talk about how I’m giving up my summer to drive a truck, and I don’t look at it that way. I’m not giving up anything. In fact, for 10 years I used to run a non-profit called Faith Logistics where I worked with individuals coming out of prison and I would teach them how to drive a truck during the summer, tuition free and I would help them with job placement. I did that for 10 summers and I don’t see it as I’m giving up anything, it’s what I'm getting out of it. To give back to a wonderful organization that’s going to help future youth get into trucking. That’s our ultimate goal, plus, I love driving so I’ve had a blast this year driving for Morning Star.”
As for the Patterson Logistics Department, Dein said it’s been growing at a rapid pace and spoke highly of Superintendent Phil Alfano, who he said started it all.
“I’m just a small piece of the puzzle,” said Dein. “This whole thing is because of our Superintendent, Dr. Phil Alfano. He had the vision of creating a Supply Chain and Logistics Management Program 12 years ago. He saw the need to prepare our students for the future. I’m just lucky that we were able to come in 4 years ago and just add another component to what he already created…[PHS Logistics and Transportation] has grown substantially and it’s mainly because students are getting more comfortable with the idea of going into logistics. We are giving them more information and I think students can make really good choices if they have the information presented to them.”
For more information on the Next Generation Trucking Foundation and how you can help, please visit: www.nextgentrucking.org
