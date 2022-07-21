Patterson High School teacher Amy Barron has an ambition to help those with disabilities. From the moderately to severely handicapped students she teaches to the three community events she organizes, she and her donors labor to help the less privileged in Patterson and beyond.
On May 29, Barron organized a car show at Patterson High School to raise money for PJUSD Special Olympics. A $20 fee let entrants fill a parking spot with a vehicle fitting one of four categories—contemporary, classic, unique, and truck.
“As a little girl, I always loved car shows, and it’s always been something of interest to me,” she said. “So when I was looking for a way to raise money to do other events for my students, I figured, what better way than to do something I loved?”
This year’s show was the second annual, bringing in 46 cars and heaps of positive feedback. Barron explained that the first year was a hit with the community, but 2022 was even bigger.
“At first I was a little nervous. It’s a car show, [contestants] really like to win and earn trophies.” She continued, “I tell them, ‘You’re going to win based off of what the kids like. The kids vote. We don’t open the hood, we don’t look at anything fancy that we’ve added, we literally have the kids walk around and vote for their favorite cars.’” After learning that, the car owners set aside their competitiveness and simply enjoyed being part of the event.
An actor portraying Stitch from the popular cartoon franchise Lilo and Stitch walked around the event and interacted with visitors.
Barron has also organized the PJUSD Special Olympics for eight years after starting it from scratch, holding competitions both in the gym and on the track.
“I wanted to give our kiddos an opportunity to compete and challenge themselves in front of a crowd, and be cheered for, and earn medals, and wear matching shirts,” she said. She’s enjoyed watching several students join the Special Olympics in elementary school and continue participating into high school. All the competitors receive matching shirts, paid for by the Patterson school district, and contend for medals in front of a cheering audience.
In October, Barron puts together a superhero walk, where kids dress up as various heroes and show off their costumes. Prize baskets are raffled off approximately every 10 minutes.
“I think it’s important to have an opportunity for our students to be treated like any general ed students who get to play sports and get to participate in activities within the community,” she said. Barron noted that opportunities for special ed students exist nearby, but many children don’t take them because of the extra challenge involved.
“I wanted them to experience that part of life that allows them to be cheered for and earn trophies and medals. I grew up as an athlete, and I know that that was a big part of my childhood, and I wanted to give that to somebody else.”
Barron spoke highly of the donors who allow these events to happen, saying, “They have been awesome.” Many have contributed time and money to allow disabled students to enjoy these events. Growing up in Patterson, many people know her and support her cause. “They were proud that I was able to give [the opportunity to compete athletically] to my students.”
People consistently ask what they can do to help, and Barron can happily tell them to merely attend the event and cheer. Over the past few years, so many monetary donations have come in that she can meet any cost necessary. She said, “I was supported enough through the community that I could continue my events without the stress of finding financial ways to keep them up.”
During one year of the superhero walk, Barron asked for eight gift baskets to raffle off. Instead, 30 came in. One anonymous donor pays all expenses for hiring pop culture characters, enabling events to have the San Francisco Giant’s mascot, the Oakland Athletics’ mascot, Sonic, Flash, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and others.
With the superhero walk coming this October, Special Olympics happening in March, and the next car show occurring in mid-June 2023, there are plenty of activities for disabled students to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.