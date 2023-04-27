PHS Track and Field Soars

The Patterson Tigers competed at the Bill Kearney invitational meet at Salinas high school this weekend and crushed countless Personal Records (PR’s) and some athletes made their exciting debut. The meet unorthodoxly began with the Frosh/Soph 3200 meters (Two mile). Sean Muturi took the silver medal and set a new PR with a time of eleven minutes. In that same race Alexandro Del Rio Ramirez placed fourteenth out of 16 and also PR’ed with a time of thirteen minutes with thirty-nine seconds. In the 3200 meter Varsity races all Patterson athletes placed in the top ten. Diego Gallardo placed fifth out of 18 with a new PR time of ten minutes thirty-eight seconds, coming in a couple seconds after Gallardo was Jason Arriaza setting a new season record of ten minutes and fifty seconds. In the women’s Varsity race Natalie Arriaza took the gold and set an astounding PR with a time of twelve minutes and ten seconds.
In the sprinting events the Tigers had many athletes medal and PR. Marcus Barradas took the bronze not once but twice for the 110 meter hurdles and for the 300 meter hurdles. He finished with a time of seventeen seconds for the 110 meter and a time of forty-five seconds for the 300 meter hurdles. In the Frosh/Soph 200 meters (Half a lap) Isabella Garza PR’ed with a time of thirty-one seconds placing seventeenth out of 26, also PR’ing in the Frosh/Soph 200 meter was Julian Barbontin with a time of twenty-six seconds placing fifteenth out of 24. For the women’s Varsity 200 meter, Noor Sandhu not only placed in the top ten but she also PR’ed. She placed sixth out of 23 with a time of twenty-seven seconds. The Tigers had another PR with Taylor Mason in the Varsity women’s 100 meter dash. She placed eleventh out of 31 with a time of thirteen seconds.
The Tigers had some very special athletes who made their debut with a bang on Saturday. All of these athletes sadly missed out on the previous meets due to injury. First Claire Pierce, she hasn’t competed since the very first meet.
Although missing a chunky part of her season, she placed first in the women’s Varsity Pole Vault and PR’ing clearing ten feet. These next two athletes ran very impressive times in the same exact race.
Both ran the Frosh/Soph women’s 800 meter race (Half a mile). First Noemi Bravo Hernandez ran a time of three minutes and forty-four seconds coming straight off of a heartbreaking ankle injury. The next athlete suffered multiple tragic injuries and made a spectacular comeback, Melanie Rodriguez. She ran a stunning time of two minutes and forty-four seconds and placed seventh out of 18 for the 800 meter.
