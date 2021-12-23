Patterson High School Teacher Dave Dein, along with his students, hit the road to San Joaquin National Cemetery in Santa Nella where they laid wreaths to fallen heroes for this year’s Wreaths Across America.
“What an honor it was to participate in this year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony with current and former students of the PHS trucking program,” said Dein. “What made it extra special was being with my students when I laid a wreath at my father’s grave.”
Dein’s father, Philip Dein was drafted into WWII where he spent four and a half years in the Army as a truck driver in the South Pacific.
“It is because of his stories and service that I heard growing up as a child that inspired me to want to go into trucking,” said Dein. “Now as the CDL coordinator and instructor at Patterson High School, I wanted to show honor to those who served…It is because of the sacrifice of so many veterans that I get the privilege to share my passion for trucking with the next generation of truck drivers.”
Dein and his students visited the cemetery on December 18 after he shared an article with the students of the PHS Truck Driving program about Nebraska truck driver, Ray “Joe” Brooks Jr. and how he stated his greatest 30 year accomplishment in trucking has been hauling a load for Wreaths Across America. The article sparked a personal call to action for Dein and his students.
