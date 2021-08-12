Entering its fourth year, the boys and girls water polo teams are expected to bring a bevy of experience to the pool. As one of the Tigers’ youngest programs both boys’ and girls’ teams are expected to field a varsity and junior varsity team for the first time in PHS history.
Both teams will feature players who are not strangers to the sport or being in the water. Five of seven starters on each team will have be entering their third year of playing water polo.
This speaks volumes considering that girls’ water polo is coming off a year where they were 2020-21 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) league co-champions with Beyer High School. They enter this season with several veteran senior starters: Lisette Gregoris, Haley Skelson, Adrianna Martinez, Arianna Martinez, and Frances Pierce. All of them are only their third year playing water polo and having success defeating schools that have feeder youth programs, such as the Merced area schools.
Boys’ water polo haven’t had the same number of successes, but they have some players with experience in the game and that swim like barracudas. For the first time the program will have seniors and players in general going into at least their third year playing water polo. They will be led by fourth year player Luke Verhagen, and third year players Justin Leon, Jacob Zuniga, Damien Gutierrez, Adrian Martinez. Verhagen and Leon are also scholar swim team athletes, giving the Tigers water polo team elite speed in the water to compete against the more well-polished programs. The program hasn’t had a winning season in its brief existence but with the combination of swim team athletes, coaching, and numerous other athletic backgrounds this senior class is ready to lead the program and hopefully take the next step in program history.
Boys’ and girls’ water polo will play identical schedules with the girls taking the pool first and the boys’ game following. Their first games are scheduled at the Patterson Aquatic Center on September 2 at 3 p.m. against Ceres High School.
