Community Submission
Results from Masters qualifiers and Masters Tournament are as follows:
Boys’ Masters qualifiers:
Gavin Ross (9th) 126lbs
Jesse Cota (12th) 132lbs
(32 man bracket- six go on to state.)
Jesse Cota placed 3rd with a 5-1 record
Jesse went 1-2 at state to finish his season
Girls’ Masters qualifiers:
Lexie Capote (10th) 106lbs
Miriam Balumbu (10th) 131lbs
(16 man bracket- 7 go on to state.)
Lexie Capote placed 4th with a 3-2 record.
Lexie went 1-2 at state to finish her season.
Miriam Balumbu placed 7th with a 3-2 record.
Miriam went 0-2 at state to finish her season.
Match data for Boys’ Masters-
126- Gavin Ross (1-2) DNP
Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Ross (Patterson) won by injury default over Alejandro Talamante (Pitman) (Inj. 0:00)
Champ. Round 2 - Jacob Yang (Sheldon) won by tech fall over Gavin Ross (Patterson) (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-3))
Cons. Round 2 - Brodie Deatherage (Oak Ridge) won by major decision over Gavin Ross (Patterson) (MD 12-1)
132- Jesse Cota (5-1) placed 3rd
Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Cota (Patterson) won by fall over Cesar Raya (St. Mary's) (Fall 0:00)
Champ. Round 2 - Jesse Cota (Patterson) won by tech fall over Jacob Stanford (Enochs) (TF-1.5 0:00 (16-0))
Quarterfinal - Jesse Cota (Patterson) won by decision over Anthony Berg (Whitney) (Dec 9-2)
Semifinal - Colton Silva (Oakdale) won by decision over Jesse Cota (Patterson) (Dec 2-0)
Cons. Semi - Jesse Cota (Patterson) won by decision over Evan Tablada (Rocklin) (Dec 2-1)
3rd Place Match - Jesse Cota (Patterson) won by major decision over Anthony Berg (Whitney) (MD 12-2)
Match data for Girls’ Masters-
106- Lexie Capote 3-2 placed 4th
Champ. Round 1 - Lexie Capote (Patterson) won by fall over Elise Toste (Corning Union) (Fall 3:39)
Quarterfinal - Lexie Capote (Patterson) won by fall over Malia Niimi (Granite Bay) (Fall 3:59)
Semifinal - Cynthia Meza (Calaveras) won by fall over Lexie Capote (Patterson) (Fall 3:23)
Cons. Semi - Lexie Capote (Patterson) won by fall over Maleah Ballejos (Paradise) (Fall 4:44)
3rd Place Match - Brianna Vollendroff (Oroville) won by fall over Lexie Capote (Patterson) (Fall 2:38)
131- Miriam Balumbu 3-2 placed 7th
Champ. Round 1 - Mikayla Seidler (Pleasant Valley) won by fall over Miriam Balumbu (Patterson) (Fall 2:39)
Cons. Round 1 - Miriam Balumbu (Patterson) won by fall over Aliza Sanchez-rodriguez (Merced) (Fall 3:51)
Cons. Round 2 - Miriam Balumbu (Patterson) won by fall over Maqency Davis (Armijo) (Fall 3:00)
Cons. Round 3 - Emma Meadows (Roseville) won by fall over Miriam Balumbu (Patterson) (Fall 2:19)
7th Place Match - Miriam Balumbu (Patterson) won by tech fall over Aliyhana Hernandez (Chico) (TF-1.5 3:07 (17-2)
Thank you, Danielle Mirelez, for submitting the results of the wrestling tournaments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.