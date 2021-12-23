Patterson boys’ wrestling competed in Hughson Xmas Duals this past weekend. They competed against Turlock, Central Valley, Hughson, and Linden.
“We were giving up 18 points off the bat because of forfeits. We also had to move a few kids up a weight class to cover what would have been 2 additional forfeits. Alfredo Hernandez covered 113 in the match against Linden in a heroic effort to save the win for the team but ended up losing a close match. Jesse Herrera and Samuel Ochoa took turns moving up a weight class to 160 to cover that vacant spot during all 4 matches,” said wrestling coach Ruben Mirelez.
Team Scores
Patterson vs Turlock 22-46
Patterson vs Central Valley 32-42
Patterson vs Hughson 36-42
Patterson vs Linden 30-39
Other standout performers: Freshman Gavin Ross (3-1) in the 132-pound division and senior Jesse Costa (3-0) in the 138-pound division, both wrestlers earned their wins over Turlock, Central Valley, and Hughson, Ross lost his final match against Linden.
The wrestling team will compete in the Lou Bronzan tournament at Liberty High School in Brentwood Monday, December 27-28.
