Wrestlers from Patterson High School attended the Clash Before Christmas tournament at Pacheco High on December 17.
Of the 17 athletes that competed in the tournament, six received first place, five received second place and three placed third. Weight classes were pooled, and results are as follows:
Girls Varsity
Abby Rosales 3rd (1-2) wins over Firebaugh
Ximena Valdez-Saavedra 3rd (1-2) wins over Mariposa
Miriam Balumbu 2nd (2-1) wins over Pacheco and Livingston
Boys Novice
Ryan Scott- 2nd (1-2) wins over Pacheco
Coby Joseph 2nd (2-1) wins over Pacheco and Hollister
Boys JV
Diego Ortiz 3rd (2-2) wins over Central Valley and Waterford
Alfredo Hernandez 1st (3-0) wins over Atwater, Central valley and Hollister
Austin Klith 1st (4-0) wins over Grace Davis, Mariposa, Hollister, Central Valley
Gavin Ross 1st (4-0) wins over Ripon, Hollister, Mariposa, Atwater
Daniel Linares 1st (3-0) wins over Pacheco, Firebaugh and Central Valley
Jaden Arredondo 2nd (2-1) wins over Central Valley and Atwater
Daniel Estrada 1st (4-0) wins over Atwater, Firebaugh, Ripon, Central Valley
Tripp Skoien 2nd (2-1) wins over Ripon and Dos Palos
Josef Skoien 1st (3-0) wins over Hollister, Ripon and Dos Palos
