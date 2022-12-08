On November 18 the girls competed at Central Valley's Havoc in the Hawksnest. The results are as follows:
137 varsity- Miriam Balumbu 1st place (3-0)
131 JV- Ximena Valdez 2nd place (2-1)
On November 19 the boys competed at Central Valley's Havoc in the Hawksnest. The results are as follows:
JV
113- Alfredo Hernandez- 3rd
120- Jesus Chavez- 2nd
132- Gavin Ross- 2nd
138- Austin Klith- 1st
138- Ivan Heredia- 1st
160- Mateo Heredia- 1st
182- Daniel Estrada- 2nd
Novice
100- Ryan Scott 3rd
106- Diego Ortiz 1st
113- Matthew Morales 4th
126- Eli Sumabat 3rd
132- Jason Arriaza 3rd
152- Daniel Linares 4th
170- Austin Fredrickson 1st
195- Jesse Gallardo 1st
HWT- Tripp Skoien 3rd
On November 27 the boys competed in the Bear Bash in Merced. Results are as follows:
JV
120- Jesse Chavez 2nd (2-1)
138- Austin Klith 3rd (1-2)
138- Ivan Heredia 3rd (1-2)
160- Mateo Heredia 2nd (2-1)
Novice
100- Diego Ortiz 2nd (2-1)
126- Eli Sumabat 3rd (1-2)
145- Ajit Sidhu 2nd (2-1)
160- Matt Adams 1st (3-0)
195- Jesse Gallardo 3rd (1-2)
Submitted by Danielle Mirelez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.