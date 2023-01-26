Results of the Robert Hatler Memorial wrestling meet, held Sat., Jan. 21 at Sonora High School.
Varsity: One 1st place, Four 3rd place, One 4th place
106- Alfredo Hernandez placed 3rd (2-1)
3rd Place Match- Alfredo Hernandez (Patterson) won by decision over Angel Ortiz (Modesto)
113- Matthew Leonel Morales placed 3rd (0-2)
120- Omar Simental placed 1st (2-0)
Semifinal - Omar Simental (Patterson) won by major decision over Mario Estrada (Peter Johansen High)
1st Place Match - Omar Simental (Patterson) won by fall over Bomy Ke (Modesto)
126-Gavin Ross placed 3rd (2-1)
3rd Place Match - Gavin Ross (Patterson) won by fall over Kenny Medina (Peter Johansen High)
145- Joseph Lopez placed 3rd (4-1)
3rd Place Match - Joseph Lopez (Patterson) won by decision over Misael Meza (Manteca)
170- Daniel Estrada placed 4th (1-2)
3rd Place Match - Spencer Lanning (Tracy) won by decision over Daniel Estrada (Patterson)
JV Team- 1-2nd place, 2-3rd place, 1-4th place
JV 106- Diego Ortiz placed 3rd (2-1)
3rd Place Match - Diego Ortiz (Paterson JV) won by fall over William Clark (Amador JV)
JV 132- Austin Klith (3-2)
JV 160- Ajit Sidhu placed 3rd (2-2)
Round 5 - Matthew Adams (Paterson JV) won by fall over Ajit Sidhu (Paterson JV)
JV 160- Matthew Adams placed 2nd (3-1)
Round 5 - Matthew Adams (Paterson JV) won by fall over Ajit Sidhu (Paterson JV)
JV 195- Michael Davison placed 4th (1-2)
3rd Place Match - Devin Maclachlan (Stone Ridge Christian JV) won by fall over Michael Davison (Paterson JV)
Results of the Morning Star Ladies Invitational wrestling meet, held Sat., Jan. 21 at Los Banos High School
126- Ximena Valdez (1-2)
Ximena Valdez (Patterson) won by decision over Elizabeth Allen (Tokay)
131- Miriam Balumbu placed 1st (3-0)
Quarterfinal - won by fall over Aileen Ramirez (Buhach Colony)
Semifinal - won by fall over Yarely Alvarez (Salinas)
1st Place Match - won by fall over Abril Cortes (Edison Senior)
Dual results for Patterson High School Wrestling this week
Patterson @ Golden Valley High
Varsity Team- 6-70- Win by fall by HWT Josef Skoien
Girls Varsity- 0-32
JV Team- 6-66 Win by Forfeit by Ryan Scott
Buhach High @ Patterson
Varsity Team- (BHS) 51-30
Wins by
Ivan Heredia by fall (4:44)
Joseph Lopez by fall (3:48)
Jaden Arredondo by fall (1:44)
Josef Skoien by fall (1:42)
Girls Varsity-(BHS) 48-6
Win by Miriam Balumbu by Fall (0:45)
we gave up six forfeits
JV Team-21-27 (PHS)
Wins by:
Austin Klith by fall (1:03)
Hector Simental by decision (4-1)
Austin Fredrickson, Michael Davison, Ryan Scott by Forfeit
We gave up 1 forfeit
