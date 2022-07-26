Phyllis was born to Manuel da Rosa Bulcao and Julia Furtado Bulcao in her aunt’s house in Antioch, California. She was 94.
She attended local schools in the Tracy area where the family lived until they moved to Patterson in 1939. Sometime after graduating from Patterson High School she continued her education at Modesto J.C. to become a licensed vocational nurse which she made her career for many years.
She married Edward Breves in August of 1968. The two made their home in Patterson.
After the passing of her husband, Phyllis found that living by herself was hard and she made it known that she wanted to live in an assisted care facility. She stayed at St. Francis in Turlock for almost four years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her little brother Francis, husband Edward, and sister Rosalyn Escobar. She is survived by her sister Mary Oliveira of Gustine, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, June 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
