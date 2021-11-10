Phyllis Johnson, 90, of Patterson passed away Saturday, October 2nd surrounded by her family, at her assisted living facility in Modesto.
Phyllis was born and raised in Grand Island, Nebraska where she met her husband, David. After they married, they traveled from state to state until they settled down in Patterson where they lived for over 55 years. In her younger years she was an avid bowler and softball player. When she moved to Patterson, she began working in food services for the Patterson Unified School District. She was with the district for over 17 years. She was also a devoted member of the Patterson Federated Church. Phyllis and David loved to travel and enjoyed sharing that love with their grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her two sons Michael (Shirley) and Timothy (Kay), five grandchildren, Melissa (Jason), Paul (Alexis), Eric, Marshall, and Kimberly; six great grandchildren, Ayden, Teagan, Emerson, Rylan, Lisette, and Elliot. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, David Johnson, brother Dick Mapes of Florida and parents, Lester and Edda Mapes of Grand Island, Nebraska.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, November 12th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
