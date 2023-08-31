Some call it ping pong. Others call it table tennis. Either way, it’s a very well-liked game at the Hammon Senior Center. Senior Programs Recreation Director Scott Pierson says the Pattersonites who take part in this activity are not only having fun, they’re also trying to keep their minds sharp.
“Someone brought in an article that says ping pong helps people from getting dementia,” said Pierson. “Ever since, ping pong has been really popular here.”
When a charitable organization called Off Center Thrift and Gift offered to donate a new ping pong table, it was greeted with open arms. – and paddles.
“With our budget we can’t always afford to buy everything that we want,” said Pierson. “The new table that was so generously given to us has just been wonderful.”
The ping pong enthusiasts at the Hammon Center gathered on Friday, August 25 to celebrate their latest acquisition and thank the people who made it possible. Sylvia Cox with Off Center Thrift and Gift says their volunteers who put in long hours with no pay really look forward to these types of events. “It’s the best, this is the good part,” said Cox. “It’s so exciting because when we walked in, we saw this ping pong table and its truly state of the art!”
Cox says Off Center Thrift and Gift started in 1964 as a way to raise money for Emanuel Hospital in Turlock. When that store closed its doors and didn’t have a plan to re-open, several of the volunteers decided to start their own version of the nonprofit. Since 2006, Off Center Thrift and Gift has been raising funds, but now they give their money to many different organizations. “We had volunteers from all over Stanislaus and Merced Counties,” said Cox. “So, we knew then that whatever we did, it would be shared with all the communities.”
Cox says they take requests twice a year from other groups that need donations. “We’ve probably given to 150 organizations,” said Cox.
The seniors at the Hammon Center will be putting their new table to good use – their semi-annual ping pong tournament is in October.
