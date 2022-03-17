A moment of silence in honor of members of the Patterson Joint Unified School District and community who have passed away, followed the pledge of allegiance and approval of minutes at last week’s school board meeting.
“We’ve recently lost several people that have made an impact on our district and our community,” said School Board President Amanda Lozano. “We will honor them with a moment of silence.”
Following the moment of silence Lozano shared words on Ron Swift, Patsy Bowles and Connie Musson.
“[Ron Swift] was a founding member of the Patterson Township Historical Society and Apricot Fiesta,” said Lozano. “He is an integral part of creating PJUSD National History day and county-wide event. He contributed greatly to sharing local history as the curator of the Patterson Museum and also assisted in the development of the Rising Sun transitional program.”
Lozano read written memories which were submitted by co-workers of Patsy Bowles who served the district for 16 years as a Nutrition Services Assistant.
“It was such a privilege to work with Patsy and to have her as a friend. We will miss her fun stories, fancy purses and spunky personality. She will forever be in our hearts.”
Connie Musson, was next to be honored. Mrs. Musson retired from the Patterson Unified School District in 2014 after serving as Licensed Vocational Nurse.
“Mrs. Musson was known for her kindness towards students,” read Lozano. “So much so that they would see her everyday if they could.”
Assistant Superintendent Joe Silveira acknowledged some Classified Employees who have been actively pursuing further education through scholarships provided by the District and the CSEA.
“We have noted that a lot of our Classified Staff members have been continuing their education and we wanted to honor a few of them today,” said Silveira. “This list doesn’t cover all members but these are just the ones that we know of that have been taking part in some scholarship opportunities through the CSEA or the district themselves. We’d like to congratulate members who’ve gotten their Associates Degree: Rachel Cueller, Krystal Durham, Jeffrey Machaddo, Melissa Pena and Adrian Ramirez.”
Silveira also recognized Alex Alejandro Meza for getting his Master’s Degree and spoke about the district's annual hiring event which took place on Saturday, March 5.
“We were able to find potentially anywhere between 6 to 10 positions depending on vacacines we are going through. It’s early in the hiring season but we did note that we have a few of our potential teachers confirm our paraeducator ranks and a few of them [will be] getting offers as quickly as this week. It's always great to see those who work so hard with our students stay in Patterson and want to teach here so I'm very proud to be able to see them continue their work with us here.”
Grayson Elementary School Principal Sandra Villasenor and Creekside Middle School Principal Catherine Aumoeualogo introduced Patterson Proud recipients Norma Silva and Antonio Olvera Jr.
“Norma is an integral part of our school,” said Villasenor. “She is our Resource Teacher, our SSD Coordinator, our 504 Coordinator so she arranges all of the meetings for us…She’s also a part of our PBIS team. Needless to say, she's a very important person to our site. She’s always willing to lend a hand when needed. She works with resource students during the day and after school she works with the migrant program and also takes time to prepare and have everything organized for IEP meetings. Norma works tirelessly for her resource students.”
Creekside Middle School Principal Cathy Aumoeualogo introduced Antonio Olvera Jr. to the board and what he has done for their school site.
“From the first day that Antonio joined our Panther family, he has been nothing but helpful,” said Aumoeualogo. “He is an extraordinary member of our staff. He goes above and beyond to make sure that not only our campus looks clean, but also that everybody that needs help is provided with that support. From the beginning he demonstrated Panther spirit by going above and beyond. He’s built positive relationships not only with staff but also with students. His willingness to pause what he’s doing and help others does not go unnoticed. Additionally he follows through with projects and individual tasks that can be seen in almost every corner of our campus.”
Assistant Superintendent Silveira took the lectern once more to address the schedule changes and start-times that will be effective next school year. Education code SB 328 will require High Schools and High Schools operated as charter schools to begin no earlier than 8:30 a.m. The school day for middle schools, including middle schools operated as charter schools will begin no earlier than 8:00 a.m.
Silveira focused on turning mandates into an opportunity to re-examine current bell schedules and make adjustments district-wide that could in-turn help to bring down tardy rates and ease traffic for families driving between sites. Start times for the 22-23 school year will be:
8:00 a.m for Elementary schools, 8:15 for Middle schools, and 8:30 for High School.
“There are some concerns that families have expressed to us with the way schedules are currently running,” said Silveira. “We have lots of traffic around our schools at times, we do note that if I were a parent at Apricot Valley and I’m trying to get from Apricot to Creekside and then the High School it can be very hard for families so we take those types of impacts into consideration when working on schedules.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.