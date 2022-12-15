PJUSD: Cabinet finalizes new Strategic Plan, hires new HR superintendent

The PJUSD Cabinet has finalized the district’s new strategic plan: The PJUSD Promise. The new plan, which was made alongside retired Superintendent Dr. Doug Domene, who works with districts across the country to help rewrite mission and vision statements, was started in early September with district cabinet and community input sessions.
“One of the first initiatives when I arrived [to Patterson] as a Superintendent,” said Dr. Gauna. “Dr. Alfano said [to me], ‘I left the strategic planning for you to carry on the legacy.’ So for the last couple of months we have been working on our plan…I want to thank everybody. We had about 35 to 40 members of our district and community including students, parents, staff members and cabinet members both classified and certificated join us to develop something that I think our community will be proud of.”
The PJUSD Promise
The plan is called the PJUSD Promise, and according to the presentation that followed, looks to unlock the potential and empower the lives of students, staff and community members from across the district. The promise is based on core values of integrity, perseverance, inclusivity, innovation and excellence, and will hone-in on five different focus areas: Academic Achievement, Student and Staff Safety and Wellness, Facilities and Resources, Communication and Collaboration, and Employee Success and Leadership Development.
Focus Area 1: Academic Achievement
“Fostering student achievement is a central focus of the PJUSD Promise,” read Communications Coordinator, Johnny Padilla. “It is our goal to ensure students are supported with rigorous academic experiences that prepare them to be college and/or career ready upon graduation.”
Focus Area 2: Student and Staff Safety and Wellness
“Safety and wellness are essential components of an environment that is conducive to teaching and learning. The PJUSD Promise fosters a culture that promotes the emotional health, safety, and well-being of students and staff. We will cultivate an environment that fosters mutual respect among students, staff, and educational partners.”
Focus Area 3: Facilities and Resources
“The PJUSD Promise effectively maximizes resources to support every student’s educational journey. We are committed to ensuring excellence in every interaction and providing students and staff with the necessary resources to achieve the district’s strategic plan.”
Focus Area 4: Communication and Collaboration
“The PJUSD Promise is to provide effective, meaningful, and concise communication among our schools, parents, staff and community. Such communication creates and maintains positive relationships both within and outside our district. PJUSD strives to provide its schools, parents, staff, and members of the community with a consistent stream of communication that is transparent and easily accessible to all.”
Focus Area 5: Employee Success and Leadership Development
“The PJUSD promise is to provide staff with support and leadership opportunities. We will strive to attract, train, and retain employees as well as develop strategic leaders who embrace the vision and values of our district.”
Challenge Coins
The rough draft for the design of a “Challenge Coin”, which looks to replace the current “Patterson Proud” recognition, was revealed to the board. The coin will be given out as a token of recognition for district employees and community members who are exemplary examples of the new strategic plan.
Rollout
The PJUSD Promise was presented to the board and adopted during the special meeting on December 13. A soft-launch of the plan will take place immediately, while full implementation will take place during the 2023-2024 school year.
New Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources
The board voted to approve the hire of new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Nancy Lane. Dr. Gauna was eager to talk about his long-time acquaintance after the approval.
“Nancy has been in education for over 25 years,” said Gauna. “She started as a guest teacher, then she went on to become a teacher, an instructional coach, assistant principal, principal, director of human resources and assistant superintendent of human resources. She was a lead negotiator for eight different bargaining units and it’s just an honor to have Nancy. I’ve known her for close to 20 years. She’s an individual with high integrity, morals, and is very hardworking and so I’m so excited that she’s going to be joining the Patterson team, cabinet, and community. Welcome.”
