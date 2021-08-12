PJUSD: Custodians air grievances, bus driver shortage likely to affect student transport

The first school board meeting of August 2021 kicked off last Monday at 7 pm. After the pledge of allegiance and approval of minutes, members of the CSEA took to the lectern during the Presentations by Employee Organizations, Student Organizations or Community Members segment of the meeting to discuss changes during the last year that have occurred to the Custodial Department of the Patterson Joint Unified School District. In an emotional plea to the board, 32 year employee of the district, Augustine De La Rosa and colleague, Mike Reed aired their grievances.
“I have been a proud employee of the district for over 32 years,” said De La Rosa. “In those 32 years I’ve seen many things and many changes, but nothing compared to what I observed and felt over the last year. I have always been an employee that has shown up early to start my day. I still show up early, but now I sit in my car and contemplate heading back home and calling in sick, and unfortunately I’m not the only one. I cannot recall a time when morale has been as low as it has.”
Mike Reed followed De La Rosa’s presentation to the board and passionately expressed his frustrations towards scheduling changes and the effects they have on family members. Reed also quoted Assistant Superintendent Jeff Menge while reading facts about how other districts have handled their custodial departments.
“Recently we were informed that the position formerly known as days is being pushed back another hour to a start time of 9 a.m.,” said Reed. “This will be the second time that our start time has been adjusted in as many years for a total of three hours. Needless to say this has caused hardships to our members, especially when it comes to families. So the question has become, what are we doing so differently than other districts? To start this next part, I’d like to steal a phrase from Jeff Menge: ‘Everyone is entitled to their own opinions, but not their own facts,’ said Reed to the board. “Well here are some facts: Our chapter has spoken to chapter presidents [from] Turlock, Chatom, Denair, Newman-Crows Landing, Stockton, as well as our regional representative. Every one of these presidents have verified that there is no time adjustments that have been made to their Day Custodians...So what are we doing differently?”
Next up on the agenda was the introduction of the new Assistant Principal at Apricot Valley Elementary School, Sharile Abbasi. Abbasi was a teacher for nine years for the Turlock Unified School District before becoming a Resource Specialist at Dutcher Middle School.
“About two years ago I was encouraged by [my colleagues] to seek out my admin credential and I did, and I was really thankful that they saw that potential in me,” said Abbasi. “...I’m really thankful for Patterson believing in me and giving me this opportunity and I’m very thankful to be a fabric of this community and I’m looking to make some really good changes alongside [the current Principal’s] leadership.”
Next up on the agenda was the Superintendent’s Report, given by Superintendent, Phil Alfano. Alfano opened his presentation with good news regarding the district such as: Patterson having the highest vaccination rate in the county, available non-invasive rapid antigen testing for students and staff, and the return of most school-based activities.
“Most of our school-based activities can return, provided that regulations and guidelines are followed,” said Alfano. “We can resume music, performing arts and all of our sports programs with these mitigation strategies in place.”
Alfano also announced the return to regular schedules at full capacity, but students and staff are required to wear masks indoors at all times. As for the bad news, Alfano spoke about the increasing case rates of the Delta variant, but quoted some good information from the CDC regarding the effectiveness of current vaccines against the variant.
“The really good news is that those who are vaccinated, if they do have one of the rare breakthrough cases, you do not experience the severe symptoms of the unvaccinated,” said Alfano. “This was actually just released by the CDC today, 99.99 percent of those vaccinated have not had a breakthrough case that has resulted in hospitalizations or death.”
Following the Superintendent's Report was a discussion on the Bus Driver shortage led by Phil Alfano and Assistant Superintendent, Jeff Menge.
“They are substantially short staffed,” said Menge. “They are about 17 drivers short to put that in perspective. The good news is that we were able to cover all of special education’s routes, but that leaves one person to cover all the rest of the routes so clearly that's not going to work for the long-term.”
Menge mentioned creative approaches to solving the bus driver shortage, such as setting up a stand at the back to school Block Party this weekend downtown. But he also stressed the fact that even if they were to find drivers, it's still a 90 plus day process that needs to get cleared through the DMV and CHP, who are also short staffed.
