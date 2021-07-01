PJUSD: Employee health, new Principal and boosted budget

The second school board meeting of June 2021 started off a little late last Monday, June 21, and immediately proceeded to the approval of minutes. There were no public comments or presentations by student organizations. Local CSEA President, Christina Garcia representing the district’s classified employees spoke to the Board of Trustees.
Garcia told the board about employees receiving negative feedback for missing days due to COVID related issues. She spoke about her own health related hindrances and how they should not be used against her. Garcia spoke passionately about employee health and seemed hopeful that the district would be able to handle the issue behind closed doors.
“I’ve had multiple classified employees reach out to me over negative [reviews] on their attendance,” said Garcia. “Our first MOU stated that due to COVID and different COVID [related situations] employees would not receive negative [reviews]...We did have one member that was out due to having COVID herself, and then she had a parent who died of Coronavirus and had to fly out to Mexico, and she had a negative because of that. So, this is such a sensitive thing that we’ve all been through, and I know, and I trust that the district is going to be really helpful in this because like I said, there are different criteria and using myself as an example, I had Leukemia in 2003. I have all these aftereffects of doctors’ appointments that I cannot miss and I will never meet the district's standard and I do not feel that it should ever be held against me...I have full confidence that we will be able to resolve this at the lowest level because we always do.”
Next up on the agenda was the Superintendent's Report: School Operations Update given by Superintendent, Phil Alfano. Alfano touched on the reopening guidelines and how the California Department of Public Health may adopt the CDC’s guidelines and in turn, the synchrony may help alleviate some confusion when it comes to conflicting guidelines. He also clarified HIPPA laws regarding disclosing vaccination status with the employer and offered some promising news on the return of sports in schools, saying that he expects them to be back to normal with a few minor exceptions to indoor sports and face coverings.
“We have kind of a weird dynamic in the school system in that we are both a workplace and a school system, so we follow K through 12 guidance in schools, but we also follow Cal OSHA and comply with Cal OSHA regulations,” said Alfano. “So, in a workplace setting that is not a youth center like a school, if somebody is fully vaccinated, they do not need to wear a face covering indoors or in the workplace so that would be like the District Office or perhaps a Boardroom would be an example of that. Somewhere that you are not interacting with students…Where we anticipate things heading is that the CDC will issue new school guidance here shortly, we heard maybe as early as the end of June and the good news is that this time it sounds like the California Department of Public Health will simply adopt what the CDC guidelines are which is good because that was a tremendous source of confusion for people when we had conflicting guidelines and what we anticipate coming out of that is that it will align with the workplace rules, so again if a student or a staff member is fully vaccinated, then they wouldn’t need to wear face coverings indoors. I want to preface that that's what we anticipate will happen, but it hasn’t happened yet...The other question that has come up and we did have staff voluntarily tell us if they had been vaccinated and the new Cal OSHA guidelines do make that a requirement of an employer and the question that always comes up is ‘what about HIPPA?’ Well, the answer is you don’t have to tell your employer whether or not you have been vaccinated but if you don’t it’s assumed that you’re not and therefore you would follow the rules of an unvaccinated person so that's where things stand right now and again, we hope to get some further guidance.” In regard to sports, Alfano added, “Sports will basically be back to normal except for face covering requirements for some indoor sports but no real capacity limitations.”
Next up on the agenda was the introduction of the new Vice Principal for Las Palmas Elementary School, Amy Trinta. Trinta has been teaching for the district for 16 years. She started her career at Northmead where she taught for 4 years and then moved to Las Palmas where she has taught for 12 years. Her first year as Vice Principal will be year 17 for Trinta.
“I’m very excited to have Amy on our team,” said Las Palmas Principal, Teresa Murillo. “She’s been a fourth-grade teacher at Las Palmas, and she knows this school. I think she’s a great addition to the school because we are going to continue the work that has started since last year from former principals and so I’m honored and excited to have her on my team.”
Approval to adopt the final budget for the 2021-22 school year was last on the agenda and was led by Assistant Superintendent, Jeff Menge. Menge said that next year’s budget, and the budget for the year after are looking good, but by the 2023-24 school year there will more than likely be less money coming in. The allocated percentage from the school’s prop 98 funds were increased to boost funds to the Universal Transitional Kindergarten program (TK) that will eventually lead to ensuring all 4-year-olds in the district will be able to attend. Cost of living was increased to 5.07% which will coincidentally help with the price increases on things such as building materials.
“We’re lucky to have that cause everything has gone up substantially,” said Menge. “As a matter of fact [I] was talking to the crew that is working over there [at Patterson High School] and a lot of the [building and construction] materials have gone up three-hundred percent. Especially those of you who have gone to Home Depot would probably know that a sheet of plywood is 100 plus dollars where it’s usually 28 bucks.”
The new budget also assumes that everything will be going back to normal full-person instruction next school year with Menge saying that students who do not want to return to campus will need to enroll in alternative education.
