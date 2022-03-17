The Patterson Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees has accepted a resignation agreement signed by Patterson High School math teacher Dennis McCord, who is also the mayor of Patterson. The agreement dismisses the five-months-long investigation of McCord’s alleged misconduct with the intention of preventing litigation between the district and McCord.
According to a statement released by the superintendent’s office, “This decision was made in consultation with our legal counsel, after evaluating various factors including Mr. McCord’s right to continued employment, the alleged misconduct, and the expense of litigation.”
The agreement will return McCord’s employment status to paid administrative leave on March 22 after exhausting his accrued sick leave from Jan. 3 through March 21. He will not be compensated for the period of time that he was on unpaid leave from Dec. 14, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
McCord will continue to be barred from entering district sites and the agreement restricts his communication with staff and students.
As a permanent teacher, McCord’s right to employment is protected by California Education Code which governs discipline.
To fight the district’s charges against him, McCord could have requested an evidentiary hearing in front of a Commission on Professional Competence. However, any person that may have made claims against him would be called to testify before the commission. Witnesses and claimants would also be subject to cross-examination by McCord’s legal representative.
At the end of the hearing, which according to the district’s statement could take up to seven months, the commission would make the final determination to reinstate or terminate McCord. If he were to be reinstated based on a lack of evidence or otherwise, the district would also then be required to pay his legal fees. Some estimates suggest a negative hearing outcome could cost several hundred thousand dollars.
For these reasons, the district said the decision was made to secure McCord’s irrevocable resignation rather than proceed to a hearing. “Our decision is in the best interests of all involved. We are committed to student safety.”
Per California Code of Regulations Title 5, the district must report McCord’s change in status to the California Teaching Commission (CTC). The Commission must be notified within 30 days if a credentialed teacher’s employment status changes as a result of an allegation of misconduct or while an allegation of misconduct is pending.
Title 5 further states, “The report shall be made to the Commission regardless of any proposed or actual agreement, settlement, or stipulation not to make such a report. The report shall also be made if allegations served on the holder are withdrawn in consideration of the holder's resignation, retirement, or other failure to contest the truth of the allegations.”
The CTC will conduct an internal review of the charges and investigation and determine whether or not they take adverse action against McCord’s teaching credential.
The commission can take the following disciplinary actions:
•Private admonition – confidential written warning alerting the credential holder that repetition of act may result in further disciplinary action.
•Public reproval – public warning that conduct is not appropriate.
•Suspension – temporary inactivation of a credential for a specified time.
•Revocation – termination of an individual’s ability to work in a position requiring certification.
